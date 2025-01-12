The Two Countries That Serve McDonald's McRib Year-Round

The return of the McRib is generally met with great fanfare, as is tradition for the beloved seasonal sandwich. Since the sandwich was first introduced during the '80s, the McRib has become a cult classic, resulting in hungry customers lining up to get a taste of it year after year. The huge following the sandwich has amassed has led to the McRib becoming one of the most interesting items on the McDonald's menu.

It may seem counterintuitive to make the McRib so limited given how popular it is. However, according to McDonald's representatives, this is actually done on purpose and is a calculated business strategy. The reason is simple: By making the McRib more scarce, it will make the chain more money when the product eventually makes a return to the menu.

Despite the McRib's reputation as a seasonal item, there are actually a couple of places in the world that serve the McRib year-round. Specifically, it can be found all year in Germany and Luxembourg only. This is great news for European McDonald's customers, but unfortunate for the rest of the world, especially since the McRib's return can sometimes take years.