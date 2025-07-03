How To Remove Sticker Residue From Produce With This Pantry Staple

If meal prepping wasn't already hard enough, this weekly task is made even more tedious thanks to pesky produce stickers. While the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping are shelf-staple grains, various sources of protein, and fresh produce, getting those hard-to-remove stickers off every fruit and vegetable is a finicky job. Luckily, you can use one food-safe pantry item to help you: peanut butter.

While there are reasons why produce stickers exist such as their ability to track inventory and improve accuracy at the checkout counter, they're useless once you leave the store. While you may need to use a scraper, spatula, or butter knife to gently remove the sticker itself from your produce, with a small dab of peanut butter, the leftover residue can also be rubbed off with ease.

Peanut butter is effective at removing sticky residue on produce because it contains a significant amount of oil. The oil breaks down the adhesive left behind in the residue in around 5-10 minutes, making it easier to wipe away.