Why You Need To Be Gentle When Taking The Stickers Off Fruit
Ever been so eager to sink your teeth into a ripe apple or a juicy peach, only to accidentally bite into that pesky little sticker? Grocery store fruit stickers are really just for pricing and keeping track of inventory. When you first purchase produce, you might want to hastily rip that sticker off to avoid accidentally eating it in the future, but this seemingly simple act can set off a chain reaction that accelerates the fruit's decline.
If you're not careful when taking the sticker off your fruit, you can tear the skin, leading to bruising. And, if the skin of a fruit is compromised, it exposes the underlying tissue to oxygen. This exposure triggers the activity of polyphenol oxidase, an enzyme that interacts with phenolic compounds which will eventually lead to browning. This process not only mars the fruit's appearance but can also lead to a mushy texture, which no one wants. Plus, it's one of the reasons why pre-cut fruits have a higher risk of contamination.
A small bruise is usually not harmful, but over time, the damaged skin can worsen. The damaged area can become a hotspot for moisture loss and microbial invasion, further shortening the fruit's shelf life. In short, carelessly tearing off that sticker is one of those kitchen mistakes that can ruin your food, but it's easily avoidable!
How to safely remove fruit stickers
So, the goal here is to remove the sticker without compromising the protective skin on your fruit. Though you may be tempted to remove fruit stickers as soon as you unpack your groceries, wait until you're ready to eat the fruit. This minimizes the risk of damage during storage. Gently lift the edge of the sticker with your fingernail and slowly peel it off, ensuring you don't tear the skin. For stubborn stickers, use the edge of a paring knife to carefully lift the sticker without gouging the fruit. Soaking a paper towel or cotton ball with vinegar and laying it over the sticker can also help; after about 15 minutes, the sticker should lift off easily, leaving the skin intact. You can rinse it off after to remove any vinegar-y taste. And, if you buy unripe fruits, consider removing the stickers while the skin is still firm. This reduces the chance of bruising compared to peeling stickers off softer ripe fruits.
If you're worried about eating the glue from fruit stickers, go ahead and slice off the sticker area or bite it off and discard it. You're only wasting a little bit of the fruit this way. By adopting these gentle techniques, you ensure that your fruits remain as nature intended — delicious, nutritious, and free from blemishes. Have patience, peel that sticker gently, and enjoy your unspoiled fruit!