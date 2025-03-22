Why You Need To Be Gentle When Taking The Stickers Off Fruit

Ever been so eager to sink your teeth into a ripe apple or a juicy peach, only to accidentally bite into that pesky little sticker? Grocery store fruit stickers are really just for pricing and keeping track of inventory. When you first purchase produce, you might want to hastily rip that sticker off to avoid accidentally eating it in the future, but this seemingly simple act can set off a chain reaction that accelerates the fruit's decline.

If you're not careful when taking the sticker off your fruit, you can tear the skin, leading to bruising. And, if the skin of a fruit is compromised, it exposes the underlying tissue to oxygen. This exposure triggers the activity of polyphenol oxidase, an enzyme that interacts with phenolic compounds which will eventually lead to browning. This process not only mars the fruit's appearance but can also lead to a mushy texture, which no one wants. Plus, it's one of the reasons why pre-cut fruits have a higher risk of contamination.

A small bruise is usually not harmful, but over time, the damaged skin can worsen. The damaged area can become a hotspot for moisture loss and microbial invasion, further shortening the fruit's shelf life. In short, carelessly tearing off that sticker is one of those kitchen mistakes that can ruin your food, but it's easily avoidable!