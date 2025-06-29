This Grilling Mistake Is Ruining Your Meat

Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, camping with friends, or tailgating, grilling meats and veggies is the perfect way to feed a group. Grilling is not a very difficult cooking method, but there are some common mistakes that could ruin your grilled meat. For instance, while it might be tempting to load up every inch of the grill with food, particularly when feeding a crowd, you'll likely regret doing so.

Chowhound obtained exclusive information from chef Christina Miros from Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef" explaining why overcrowding the grill is a bad idea. Demonstrating her commitment to grilling fun, Miros has partnered with Pepsi as part of its Grilling Deserves Pepsi: BBQ Crashers summer campaign. According to the chef, "When the grill is overcrowded, the overall heat of the grill drops. Crowding the grill won't allow the heat to circulate well around the food. Without enough space for air to circulate, moisture will get trapped and the food will steam instead of sear. This will prevent the caramelization of those beautiful grill marks we all love."

Indeed, grill marks are not just for show, but are a direct result of the Maillard reaction, the chemical reaction between food's amino acids and sugars that results in browning and a boost of savory, charred flavor. To help achieve this flavor development, Miros advises, "[The] best practice is to give each item ample room to cook." This also applies to vegetables, which tend to produce more steam due to their higher water content.