This Grilling Mistake Is Ruining Your Meat
Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, camping with friends, or tailgating, grilling meats and veggies is the perfect way to feed a group. Grilling is not a very difficult cooking method, but there are some common mistakes that could ruin your grilled meat. For instance, while it might be tempting to load up every inch of the grill with food, particularly when feeding a crowd, you'll likely regret doing so.
Chowhound obtained exclusive information from chef Christina Miros from Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef" explaining why overcrowding the grill is a bad idea. Demonstrating her commitment to grilling fun, Miros has partnered with Pepsi as part of its Grilling Deserves Pepsi: BBQ Crashers summer campaign. According to the chef, "When the grill is overcrowded, the overall heat of the grill drops. Crowding the grill won't allow the heat to circulate well around the food. Without enough space for air to circulate, moisture will get trapped and the food will steam instead of sear. This will prevent the caramelization of those beautiful grill marks we all love."
Indeed, grill marks are not just for show, but are a direct result of the Maillard reaction, the chemical reaction between food's amino acids and sugars that results in browning and a boost of savory, charred flavor. To help achieve this flavor development, Miros advises, "[The] best practice is to give each item ample room to cook." This also applies to vegetables, which tend to produce more steam due to their higher water content.
Simple tips to avoid overcrowding
For evenly cooked food and to achieve the perfect sear, allow 1 to 2 inches of space between the burger patties, sausages, steaks, chicken, ribs, or whatever other pieces of meat you're grilling. This will allow the heat to properly reach all sides of the food. Another tip is to set up multiple heat zones to cook different foods at different temperatures simultaneously. For instance, you can quickly sear your steak and burgers over high, direct heat, while more slowly cooking your veggies and chicken over low, indirect heat. A two-zone heat source is even the secret to better grilled hot dogs.
When grilling for a larger group, it's best to do so in batches instead of trying to cram as much food as possible on one grill. Having multiple grills running (and multiple grillers) is one option for cooking for a large crowd. But, if like most people, you have one grill, do your best to prepare as much as possible the night before to ensure you're ready to go on the day of the party. For instance, marinate the meat if necessary and chop up and skewer your vegetables. Another option is to wrap your veggies in foil packets to save time. Stick to meats that are more affordable and forgiving, such as burgers, sausages, and hot dogs. Or, if you plan ahead, slowly grill a beef brisket or pork shoulder that can be cut up for easy shredded beef or pulled pork buns.