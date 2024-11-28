A 2-Zone Heat Source Is The Secret To Better Grilled Hot Dogs

There are a lot of tips and tricks when perfecting your grill game. A number of them are focused on quality cuts of meat, like how to grill flank steak just right or avoid mistakes when cooking chicken, but not everyone thinks about applying these skills to the humble hot dog. Yet, hot dogs are one of the more common grilled items, whether poolside or at a church fundraiser, so why not give them the same attention and care you might a T-bone? In fact, cooking franks over a two-zone heat source is one of the best ways to ensure they turn out extra tasty.

Whether cooking over charcoal, wood, or gas, using heat zones to control and maximize the heat you're cooking over is one of the key secrets to grilling like a master. While charcoal or live fire cooking offers less absolute control than cooking over gas burners or on a kitchen range, it's still possible to create hotter and cooler areas on which to treat your hot dogs differently at different points in the cooking process. This allows for a deeper, more even cook than simply charring the heck out of cold dogs over high flames. Two-zone grilling adds flavor, retains moisture, and creates a truly pleasing textural experience with each bite.