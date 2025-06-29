You Can Totally Make Bourbon Chicken Without Its Boozy Namesake. Here's How

When making bourbon chicken without the alcohol, sauté some soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and brown sugar; the sugars break down into a glaze, which clings just right to your bite-sized pieces of chicken. A little splash of vanilla extract at the end brings in those warm, oaky notes you'd typically get from bourbon, adding a nice depth to the flavor. If you want a more savory kick, adding a touch of chicken stock to the sauce can balance the sweetness and elevate the overall taste. Cook your cubed chicken in a limited amount of oil, then pour your sauce mix and braise. After about 15 to 20 minutes, the sauce will thicken into a gluey coating, and its aroma is mouthwatering.

You can even experiment more with some other flavors to suit your mood. Add Worcestershire sauce to amp up the taste a bit. And for the spice lovers, you can't go wrong with a pinch of crushed red pepper or a dash of sriracha. For a smokier taste, a pinch of smoked paprika is more than enough.

If you're preparing food for children or avoiding alcohol for personal reasons, alcohol-free bourbon chicken is a great choice. Served over steaming white rice, in lettuce wraps, or with sautéed vegetables, it's all the flavor and comfort of your go-to takeout, but on your terms. And when you're done, you can transform your leftover bourbon chicken with some instant ramen.