You Can Totally Make Bourbon Chicken Without Its Boozy Namesake. Here's How
Bourbon is a versatile whiskey that works nicely with different proteins. A simple bourbon glaze can take your salmon to the next level, bourbon and tofu are an unexpected but delicious pairing, and bourbon chicken, of course, is a delicious classic. If you happen to be a fan of bourbon chicken but don't want to use alcohol, you can replicate it fairly easily without any bourbon. Turns out, alcohol isn't essential to the dish: Bourbon chicken wasn't named after the whiskey, but after Bourbon Street in New Orleans. It's a tangy and sticky meal that combines Chinese and Cajun flavors to create an explosion of flavor.
While bourbon is a famed ingredient in bourbon chicken, apple cider vinegar mixed with apple or pineapple juice is a great substitute. The juice adds some natural sweetness and a hint of fruit, while the vinegar gives the sharp kick that bourbon would otherwise have. They come together to beautifully capture a similarly rich flavor and balance of the original sauce. Alternatively, for a more tangy and tropical taste, mix your apple cider vinegar with pineapple juice instead. But whichever way you decide to make your liquids, the flavor base is flexible and booze-free.
Own your flavor by picking the right substitutes
When making bourbon chicken without the alcohol, sauté some soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and brown sugar; the sugars break down into a glaze, which clings just right to your bite-sized pieces of chicken. A little splash of vanilla extract at the end brings in those warm, oaky notes you'd typically get from bourbon, adding a nice depth to the flavor. If you want a more savory kick, adding a touch of chicken stock to the sauce can balance the sweetness and elevate the overall taste. Cook your cubed chicken in a limited amount of oil, then pour your sauce mix and braise. After about 15 to 20 minutes, the sauce will thicken into a gluey coating, and its aroma is mouthwatering.
You can even experiment more with some other flavors to suit your mood. Add Worcestershire sauce to amp up the taste a bit. And for the spice lovers, you can't go wrong with a pinch of crushed red pepper or a dash of sriracha. For a smokier taste, a pinch of smoked paprika is more than enough.
If you're preparing food for children or avoiding alcohol for personal reasons, alcohol-free bourbon chicken is a great choice. Served over steaming white rice, in lettuce wraps, or with sautéed vegetables, it's all the flavor and comfort of your go-to takeout, but on your terms. And when you're done, you can transform your leftover bourbon chicken with some instant ramen.