Bourbon Is The Boozy Marinade Your Tofu Deserves

Assembling a marinade doesn't require Michelin-star skills, and introducing bourbon to the mix doesn't have to complicate the process. With that in mind, it's still helpful to jot down a few simple tips to achieve a well-balanced, tastefully made bourbon tofu marinade.

Press tofu before marinating it to remove excess moisture and make more room for those complex bourbon flavors to penetrate. Similarly, because silken tofu has a higher water content, it's best to use firm or extra-firm tofu for marinating. If you're not cutting it into smaller cubes, score tofu before marinating it to increase its surface area, which helps the marinade penetrate more deeply and evenly throughout the block. A little bit of bourbon goes a long way in a tofu marinade. Around ¼ cup of bourbon for every pound of tofu is all you need – any more than that may leave behind a boozy and astringent flavor.

Combine bourbon with the right ingredients to ensure this libation-infused marinade hits the spot. Savory ingredients like miso, soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce can cut through the sweetness of bourbon by providing the marinade with a heavy-handed hit of umami. Spicy ingredients like jalapeño, sriracha, and chili crisp can round out the sweet and savory notes with a trim of fire. Bolster the sweetness of bourbon by adding honey or maple syrup to the mix. Don't forget to include aromatics like garlic and green onion for a satisfyingly familiar finish. Although tofu can develop a more pronounced and exciting flavor when marinated for just a couple of hours, if you have extra time and patience, max out on flavor by marinating it overnight.