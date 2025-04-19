Instant Ramen Is Your Secret For Transforming Leftover Bourbon Chicken

We at Chowhound have talked about how a bourbon glaze takes salmon to the next level before, and it can do the same for chicken, too. You can also stretch the longevity of that delicious bourbon chicken by dressing up the leftovers in tons of different ways. Long gone are the days of simply popping your chicken into the microwave and eating it reheated with the sides of yesterday's meals or whatever else you have on hand. Instead, this is the perfect opportunity to use your favorite brand of instant ramen noodles as the starchy base beneath the bourbon chicken.

While the science behind what makes instant noodles instant is fascinating, you don't need to know the whys or hows to know just how much time instant noodles save you when cooking up your dinner. Their time-saving, easy-to-use nature applies in this leftover bourbon chicken dish, too. Instead of adding the seasoning packet to your ramen and water, thus making the beloved soup, simply ditch the packet and drain your noodles. You'll be left with fully cooked noodles that you can add your reheated leftover bourbon chicken to. The chicken adds protein and makes your noodles heartier and more filling, while the bourbon sauce offers a sweet and savory depth that absorbs beautifully into the noodles, taking a simple, inexpensive college dorm staple to a balanced dish with ginger and garlic notes. That's not the only thing you can do to elevate your ramen, either.