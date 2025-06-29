French Pastry Chef Jacques Torres Has A Velvety Hot Chocolate Technique Anyone Can Execute Flawlessly
When it comes to chocolate, Jacques Torres is practically a mastermind. Mr. Chocolate is literally his nickname, and the French confectioner became the first artisan chocolatier in New York to make his own bars from cacao beans in 2000. Today, he boasts nine stores where he sells assorted chocolates, hot fudge sauce, ice cream sandwiches, and peppermint bark. And it's no wonder the hot chocolate at his flagship site, DUMBO, often ranks among the city's best. It's "pretty much just a melted chocolate bar with a little milk added to make it easier to sip," is how one fan summed up the decedent drink on Reddit.
The good news is, you don't have to jet to Brooklyn for your chocolatey fix: You can mix up the recipe in the comfort of your own home, and it'll take you less than 10 minutes. You can follow in Torres' footsteps, who makes his hot chocolate from his own Mr. Chocolate 60% dark chocolate disks, and then whisks into whole milk until melted.
But don't forget the next step: Boil the milk first, but then boil the milk again when the chocolate's been added for a richer cup, before blending in milk powder and cornstarch for a velvety result. All his stores offer whipped cream alongside the hot drink for free. That's something Torres won't budge on.
How else to up your hot chocolate game
There's nothing worse than a grainy, watery mug of the stuff, so we're rounded up some genius hacks for elevating your cocoa to restaurant quality. In an exclusive interview with Chowhound, Jacques Torres advised using South American chocolate, which has plenty of fruity, nutty notes that shine even when whisked with milk.
You can even try using ganache for a luxurious dessert-esque drink, and adding a pinch of spices, like chili, ground cinnamon, or nutmeg, hark back to hot chocolate's Mayan origins with a fiery kick. Sweetened condensed milk can also be stirred in for the creamiest possible cup.
And if you only have store-bought hot chocolate at hand, just make sure you're using the best mix. No, it's not Starbucks or Swiss Miss, but Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa Mix, for its premium ingredients and extra-rich quality. Either way, you'll probably find the ingredients for a stellar hot chocolate stored in the back of your pantry. So with a stove, whisk, and sweet tooth, you'll be on your way to a Jacques Torres-worthy cup of the good stuff in no time.