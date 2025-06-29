French Pastry Chef Jacques Torres Has A Velvety Hot Chocolate Technique Anyone Can Execute Flawlessly

When it comes to chocolate, Jacques Torres is practically a mastermind. Mr. Chocolate is literally his nickname, and the French confectioner became the first artisan chocolatier in New York to make his own bars from cacao beans in 2000. Today, he boasts nine stores where he sells assorted chocolates, hot fudge sauce, ice cream sandwiches, and peppermint bark. And it's no wonder the hot chocolate at his flagship site, DUMBO, often ranks among the city's best. It's "pretty much just a melted chocolate bar with a little milk added to make it easier to sip," is how one fan summed up the decedent drink on Reddit.

The good news is, you don't have to jet to Brooklyn for your chocolatey fix: You can mix up the recipe in the comfort of your own home, and it'll take you less than 10 minutes. You can follow in Torres' footsteps, who makes his hot chocolate from his own Mr. Chocolate 60% dark chocolate disks, and then whisks into whole milk until melted.

But don't forget the next step: Boil the milk first, but then boil the milk again when the chocolate's been added for a richer cup, before blending in milk powder and cornstarch for a velvety result. All his stores offer whipped cream alongside the hot drink for free. That's something Torres won't budge on.