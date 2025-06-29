This Store-Bought Cinnamon Roll Hack Requires A Special Gadget, But It's A Total Breakfast Upgrade
There is no right or wrong time of day for a cinnamon roll. If you're someone who has a sweet tooth for breakfast, this easy cinnamon roll hack will completely transform your morning meal. It involves taking store-bought cinnamon rolls and placing them in a waffle maker to create cinnamon roll waffles. You will need a waffle maker to make this dish, and this DASH mini waffle maker is the perfect size for individual canned cinnamon rolls. There are many things your waffle maker can do that you probably didn't know about, and this hack is proof of it.
To make the cinnamon roll waffles, all you'll need is a waffle maker, store-bought cinnamon rolls, and nonstick cooking spray. You'll want to preheat your waffle maker to medium, add in however many cinnamon rolls can fit, and cook them for two to three minutes. When done, drizzle icing on top and your cinnamon roll waffles are ready to eat. There are a number of ways to upgrade canned cinnamon rolls, but this hack takes the treat to a whole other level.
Why this cinnamon roll hack is a must-try, plus topping tips
Cinnamon roll waffles are no new discovery, but typically they involve many more ingredients. The beauty of this hack is that it's quick and requires no extra ingredients or fancy skills. It's the perfect easy treat to make in apartments, dorms, or on vacation when you don't have a ton of time for cooking a delicious breakfast. It's important to note that the cinnamon rolls cook fast in the waffle maker, so make sure you check them after two minutes. It's also best to place the waffles on a rack to cool so they don't become soggy.
To top off your cinnamon roll waffles, there are many additions that go great with this treat. You could use the icing that comes with the store-bought rolls, or use maple syrup and butter like you would use for traditional waffles. Powdered sugar or melted peanut butter also go great with the cinnamon flavor. To really level up this treat, add Cinnamon Toast Crunch for an extra burst of cinnamon. The toppings are endless and up to your choosing for this simple recipe. Now, you can enjoy delicious cinnamon roll waffles without turning your kitchen into a complete mess.