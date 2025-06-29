This Store-Bought Cinnamon Roll Hack Requires A Special Gadget, But It's A Total Breakfast Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is no right or wrong time of day for a cinnamon roll. If you're someone who has a sweet tooth for breakfast, this easy cinnamon roll hack will completely transform your morning meal. It involves taking store-bought cinnamon rolls and placing them in a waffle maker to create cinnamon roll waffles. You will need a waffle maker to make this dish, and this DASH mini waffle maker is the perfect size for individual canned cinnamon rolls. There are many things your waffle maker can do that you probably didn't know about, and this hack is proof of it.

To make the cinnamon roll waffles, all you'll need is a waffle maker, store-bought cinnamon rolls, and nonstick cooking spray. You'll want to preheat your waffle maker to medium, add in however many cinnamon rolls can fit, and cook them for two to three minutes. When done, drizzle icing on top and your cinnamon roll waffles are ready to eat. There are a number of ways to upgrade canned cinnamon rolls, but this hack takes the treat to a whole other level.