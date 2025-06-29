The Baking Staple That May Actually Help Your Garden Grow

We spend a lot of time and money stocking up the pantry, ensuring there's always ingredients to make dinner or bake a cake. You might be surprised to learn that many staples we keep on hand can do double-duty in the garden; food scraps can turn into nutrient rich compost, for example, while used coffee grounds can deter pests and baking soda can be used as a weed killer. Before you shell out at the garden center on expensive fertilizers, chemical treatments, and soil additives to give your tomato and basil plants a boost, consider raiding the pantry first. In fact, for overall soil health, a couple of tablespoons of molasses can be worth its weight in gold.

Molasses is a staple baking ingredient that prevents oatmeal cookies from becoming cakey. It can deliver a ton of flavor, stability, and sweetness with just a couple of tablespoons. Beyond all the tricks it can perform with sweets, salad dressings, and even barbecue sauce, molasses, much like repurposing tea bags, can have a big impact on a vegetable garden. The sticky stuff is full of minerals and sugars, which can go a long way toward boosting plant growth. Just don't think of it as a fertilizer; instead, molasses actually gives the beneficial microbes in garden soil a boost, which in turn helps your entire backyard ecosystem.