When To Opt For Bottled Beers Over Draft At A Bar

Draft beer lives at breweries and bars, not at your house. Unless you've outfitted your home bar with a keg and a tap, you go to your local dive for a fresh pour of smooth beer from gleaming taps. It's usually the best way to enjoy a good brew, but there are times when you should choose a bottled version instead. There are a few signs that you should opt for a bottle of beer instead of a draft, but they all boil down to one factor: You don't want beer from a dirty or otherwise subpar draft system.

A dysfunctional draft system will pour a foamy beer or one that's totally flat; it can have flow-rate problems and other issues that impact the taste and aroma of the beer. A draft system that's poorly maintained can lead to beer contamination with all sorts of things that impact the taste and quality of the draft. Almost all bars that have a draft system have bottled beers, too, and if you see or smell some of these red flags at a bar or other beer store, you should opt for a bottle, instead.

For tips on when to choose a bottle over draft beer, we talked exclusively with beer expert Josh Penney. He's the Head Brewer at Threes Brewing in New York. He said draft beer is generally better than canned or bottled, but not always: "If you suspect the establishment that you are visiting does not have clean draft lines, bottled and canned beer is the way to go."