Yes, Restaurants Are Allowed To Refuse Service. Here's Why

When the United States passed the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and then the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, it seemed like the days of restaurants being able to refuse service to anyone were far behind us. But a 2018 incident when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant because of her affiliation with President Donald Trump and another 2025 case when a woman in Baton Rouge was told to leave for violating its dress code are reminders that restaurants actually do have the right to refuse service to customers –- under specific legal limitations.

As The Restaurant Lawyer Andreas Koutsoudakis, chair of the hospitality and restaurant law group at DHC Legal, shares exclusively with Chowhound, "While businesses have the right to refuse service for reasons like disruptive behavior or violating dress codes (as long as the dress code isn't discriminatory), they cannot do so based on characteristics protected under anti-discrimination laws." In the state of New York, those characteristics include race, religion, or gender. Restaurants are also not permitted to refuse service on the basis of national origin or citizenship status, sexual orientation, disability, pregnancy, and veteran status.

Beyond those limitations, any remaining rules on the rights of restaurants vary state by state. "Some states may have broader or more specific anti-discrimination laws than others," Koutsoudakis explains, "impacting the extent to which businesses can refuse service. For example, a state might include sexual orientation or gender identity as protected characteristics, while others may not." Differing state laws can lead to some confusion. Just think about state laws when it comes to alcohol: it's why you can't buy alcohol at every Trader Joe's and why some grocery stores sell alcohol and others don't.