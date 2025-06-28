The Cheesecake Factory Vs Longhorn Steakhouse: Who Has The Cheaper Happy Hour?
Whether it's a large chain or a smaller, locally owned spot, any restaurant worth its weight will have some type of happy hour special. A few wines, draft beers, well drinks, plus a discounted appetizer and entree or two usually does the trick. It's a great way to unload after a long day and relax with a quick bite and a nice beverage.
Most of the larger restaurant chains know the deal and offer more extensive happy hour specials. The question is — whose happy hour is cheaper? We took on the assignment of answering that question, specifically comparing Longhorn Steakhouse and The Cheesecake Factory.
Keeping in mind that happy hour specials and prices can vary by location, we found that prices stayed in a similar range at different locations across the country. So with that said, who's happy hour is cheaper — Longhorn Steakhouse or The Cheesecake Factory?
The Cheesecake Factory happy hour menu has no shortage of options
We'll start with The Cheesecake Factory. The chain's happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday. And just like the standard 250 item menu (which is almost all prepared in house), there's no shortage of options when it comes to the restaurant's happy hour. We counted 14 different appetizers (all priced at $10.50), 12 small plates and snacks (all priced at $9.50), five specialty cocktails ($8.50 each), and a selection of well drinks ($8.50), draft and bottled beers ($3.95 to $4.95), and wines by the glass ($8.50).
Appetizer options include The Cheesecake Factory's roadhouse sliders, avocado egg rolls, chicken potstickers, the happy hour burger, house-made meatballs, and a lot more. Small plates and snack options include chicken taquitos, crispy crab bites, cheeseburger spring rolls, crab wontons, plus more. The five cocktail offerings are a mojito, Long Island iced tea, margarita, J.W.'s pink lemonade, and a whiskey smash.
All that to say, you could enjoy an appetizer and a glass of wine or a well drink at The Cheesecake Factory and be out the door for $19 plus tax and tip. Not a bad deal at all.
Longhorn's happy hour has fewer options at better prices
While Longhorn Steakhouse's happy hour is much more limited in what it offers, the chain's menu is definitely cheaper than The Cheesecake Factory. The menu is offered between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. If you're okay with fewer options, especially in terms of food choices, then you'll be just fine with Longhorn's happy hour.
While the chain is known for its high quality steaks, its appetizers are nothing to sneeze at. For happy hour, you can choose from five appetizers that cost between $4.99 and $6.99. Options include wild west shrimp, spicy chicken bites, Texas tonion, firecracker chicken wraps, and chili cheese fries. Longhorn also offers a classic and strawberry margarita for $5, select draft beers for $3, a glass of house wine for $4, and well cocktails for $4.50. And that's pretty much it. So you could grab two appetizers and a glass of wine for just $15.98 plus tax and tip — several dollars less than just one appetizer and wine at The Cheesecake Factory.
Ultimately, when comparing happy hours at Longhorn Steakhouse and The Cheesecake Factory, you're looking at quantity versus price. If you like a lot more menu options at a significantly steeper price, you'll be okay with The Cheesecake Factory. But if you're just looking to straight up enjoy a cheap happy hour, the clear winner is Longhorn Steakhouse.