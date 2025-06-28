The Effortless Way To Clean Your Blender Without Scrubbing

Nothing is worse than enjoying a large meal you worked so hard to cook, only to glance over at the sink and see the carnage it took to build your creation. While the forks and plates are easy enough to throw in the dishwasher, that dreamy Thai peanut sauce you made in the blender can be a cleaning nightmare. Unfortunately, just rinsing the blender out with water isn't a sufficient cleaning method. Blenders tend to be dirtier than you'd think, as oils from the food will still stick to the sides and sneaky crumbs will get stuck under the blades.

The best way to clean your blender without scrubbing is to let it clean itself. Fill half of the container with warm water and a squeeze of dish soap, put the lid on nice and tight, and hit the blending function. The pressure from the water should be strong enough to dislodge most residue, and it only takes a little bit of dish soap to work. Just be careful, as overdoing the soap is a recipe for a sudsy mess. When all that's left is the dirty water, dump it out and rinse the container and lid. This soap and water trick works for immersion blenders as well, and you can do this by sticking the arm in a large bowl of soapy water and running it as usual.