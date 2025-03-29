The Secret To Ina Garten's Favorite Short Ribs Is All In The Sauce
Ina Garten is known for her ability to break down complex recipes in a way that every home cook can easily follow. Famously, the celebrity chef and cookbook author, known for her beloved "Barefoot Contessa" show on Food Network, develops her unique recipes using a three-flavor rule which states that a dish should feature no more than three prominent flavors in order to be perfectly balanced. Approaching her recipes with no fear of flavor, Garten's favorite red wine-braised short ribs recipe boldly calls for two alcoholic beverages.
The chef shared the recipe on her Instagram in January 2025, writing in the caption that it is "not just one of my favorite winter recipes but it's one of the most searched recipes on our website." Garten also highlighted how easy the recipe is to make given that the ribs are roasted in the oven instead of seared in hot oil on the stovetop. As teased in the title, the recipe requires red wine, but it gets an even richer flavor profile from a bottle of Guinness beer that is also added to the stock. This recipe takes a few hours to prep and cook — however, blending the complex flavors of the two boozy drinks, along with the other vegetables and herbs, makes the unforgettable final product worth it.
Using both beer and wine for the short ribs
Ina Garten's red wine-braised short ribs recipe calls for one whole bottle of a dry red wine, recommending something like a Burgundy or Côtes du Rhône, along with one bottle of Guinness draught stout. Taking a bite of the short ribs in her Instagram video, Garten describes the sauce as "so rich and delicious," adding that "it's the red wine and the stout that made all the difference in the world."
But what exactly do the two ingredients add? Red wines, used in savory recipes like Julia Child's Coq Au Vin, tend to be lower in acid than white wines. However, they still have enough to add a hint of acidity to recipes, as well as a deep fruity, earthy taste. The beer, however, is known for having bitter, sweet, and roasted notes with a smooth finish. When cooked into a sauce, Guinness can add its signature malty taste balanced with a slight caramel flavor. The wine and beer also add color to the dish, giving the stock its rich brown color. The two alcoholic beverages can also assist with tenderizing the meat, leaving it with a melt-in-your-mouth texture.
From here, your short rib journey has just begun. Once you have nailed Garten's delicious recipe, you can turn to other foolproof hacks to make the most mouthwatering ribs.