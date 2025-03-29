The Secret To Ina Garten's Favorite Short Ribs Is All In The Sauce

Ina Garten is known for her ability to break down complex recipes in a way that every home cook can easily follow. Famously, the celebrity chef and cookbook author, known for her beloved "Barefoot Contessa" show on Food Network, develops her unique recipes using a three-flavor rule which states that a dish should feature no more than three prominent flavors in order to be perfectly balanced. Approaching her recipes with no fear of flavor, Garten's favorite red wine-braised short ribs recipe boldly calls for two alcoholic beverages.

The chef shared the recipe on her Instagram in January 2025, writing in the caption that it is "not just one of my favorite winter recipes but it's one of the most searched recipes on our website." Garten also highlighted how easy the recipe is to make given that the ribs are roasted in the oven instead of seared in hot oil on the stovetop. As teased in the title, the recipe requires red wine, but it gets an even richer flavor profile from a bottle of Guinness beer that is also added to the stock. This recipe takes a few hours to prep and cook — however, blending the complex flavors of the two boozy drinks, along with the other vegetables and herbs, makes the unforgettable final product worth it.