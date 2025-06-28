This Modern-Day Boston Speakeasy Is Hidden Behind A Walk-In Freezer Door

A speakeasy is swanky (and slightly theatrical) proof that the 1920s left a mark on our culture. Although it started as a rebellious hideaway when alcohol wasn't allowed to be made or distributed, the spirit lives on all over the world, transforming spaces into intimate — usually hidden — enclaves that offer refined concoctions. Believe it or not, there's one that hides behind a hot dog shop in New York, one tucked behind an unassuming 7-Eleven in Metro Manila, and even one that pretends to be a doctor's clinic in Hong Kong. There's an equally under-the-radar version in Boston — Roxy's Arcade — which will take you on a trip through a walk-in freezer door. While its secretive charm will lure you in, its cheesy menu (with seven kinds of grilled cheese) and creative boozy drinks will make you want to linger a bit longer. And let's not forget how the space is fully decked out with an arcade bar, where you can play nostalgia-inducing classics like Tetris and Galaga.

Roxy's Arcade is located just a few blocks away from M.I.T. and Cambridge, but it strays from the typical college bar scene where you'd see folks chugging cheap beers (salute to the budget-friendly bar crawls, though). That said, it does get quite upbeat. You might even see a group of friends, with one person downing Morty's mind blower — a mystery jello shot — after losing an intense game of Mario Kart.