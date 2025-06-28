This Modern-Day Boston Speakeasy Is Hidden Behind A Walk-In Freezer Door
A speakeasy is swanky (and slightly theatrical) proof that the 1920s left a mark on our culture. Although it started as a rebellious hideaway when alcohol wasn't allowed to be made or distributed, the spirit lives on all over the world, transforming spaces into intimate — usually hidden — enclaves that offer refined concoctions. Believe it or not, there's one that hides behind a hot dog shop in New York, one tucked behind an unassuming 7-Eleven in Metro Manila, and even one that pretends to be a doctor's clinic in Hong Kong. There's an equally under-the-radar version in Boston — Roxy's Arcade — which will take you on a trip through a walk-in freezer door. While its secretive charm will lure you in, its cheesy menu (with seven kinds of grilled cheese) and creative boozy drinks will make you want to linger a bit longer. And let's not forget how the space is fully decked out with an arcade bar, where you can play nostalgia-inducing classics like Tetris and Galaga.
Roxy's Arcade is located just a few blocks away from M.I.T. and Cambridge, but it strays from the typical college bar scene where you'd see folks chugging cheap beers (salute to the budget-friendly bar crawls, though). That said, it does get quite upbeat. You might even see a group of friends, with one person downing Morty's mind blower — a mystery jello shot — after losing an intense game of Mario Kart.
How to find the freezer door and the chart-toppers on the menu
To save you the awful embarrassment of actually going into a restaurant's kitchen and asking where the freezer is, you can find the metal door, with a horizontal knob, in the dining area of Roxy's Grilled Cheese — Roxy's Arcade's adjoining establishment. Just open that door, and you're in. The best part of the menu is ... you guessed it: grilled cheese. Nestled in a warm embrace of sourdough (dare we say, the best bread for grilled cheese), it's an unbeatable option with a gorgeous variety. There's no wrong answer for this one, but the green Muenster melt is sure to hit the spot. Built on the same three-cheese medley as the other ones, what sets it apart is the touch of applewood smoked bacon and housemade guacamole. These create a rich flavor and a slight hint of sweetness and aroma — coupled with a satisfying cheese pull. Paired with the crackly crust and flavor punch of sourdough bread, it ignites a fascinating fusion of textures and nuances.
And since this is a speakeasy we're talking about, you have to try the cocktails, too. The rainbow road (a nod to Mario Kart) is an approachable three-ingredient party-in-a-glass. With gin, sour watermelon, and grapefruit, expect bright, refreshing, and playful flavors. Or, you can do a 180 and order the threat level midnight with a lengthy ingredient list. Gin, Jamaican rum, and cognac are the spirit mixtures, with a surprising use of vanilla cream. Whatever you get, you're sure to enjoy yourself at this one-of-a-kind location.