One Of The Weirdest 'Dinner-And-A-Show' Experiences You Can Find In Las Vegas

Have you ever been dining at a restaurant and thought, "Wouldn't this whole experience be better with Lovecraftian horrors?" If you have, then there's a special place waiting for you in Sin City, where you can watch Atlantis burn while digging into a top-tier Godiva chocolate cheesecake (which we think is the best option on the Cheesecake Factory's menu). Through the labyrinth of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, there's a dining hall that gets front row seats to a show called "The Fall of Atlantis."

Choral music rings in front of the classical architecture as animatronic statues rise from the ground to perform the show, telling the story of King Atlas choosing one of his children to become his successor. The show is about 90% family drama, but in the last act, a giant monster takes form as Atlantis falls to ruin. Water fountains, pyrotechnics, and a smoke machine set the scene as the monster screeches and spreads its wings like something straight out of an H.R. Giger sketchbook. All of this occurs above an aquarium where, thankfully, the fish don't seem too bothered.