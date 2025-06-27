Turn Leftover Party Cups Into The Perfect Starter Home For Peppers

Those red Solo cups left over from the night before offer a surprising second life that's more valuable than their party fame. For gardeners, new and old, can use these as the perfect starter home for peppers. Moreover, this upcycling hack is easy and only requires seeds, red Solo cups or other similar party cups, and a pair of scissors.

To start this off, begin by taking one Solo cup and flipping it upside down. With the bottom of the cup facing you, hold the cup in place while you pierce several holes into the round edge or the flat bottom. There's no required amount, but three to five holes should work just fine. Now, take a new Solo party cup and fill it with about 2 ounces of water and a small handful of rocks to prop up the inside cup a couple of inches. Take your cup with the holes and fill it with soil; then bury your pepper seed in it. Finish this off by placing the soil-filled cup inside the cup with the rocks and water.

Alternatively, that plastic takeout container you're about to toss can be used for this garden hack as well. However, the red Solo cup method not only offers the perfect size, since it's big enough for the peppers to grow throughout the three-month growth cycle, it also affords you the opportunity to reuse an item you may have in bulk after a party. Even better, with the addition of a McDonald's cup, you can make the perfect DIY greenhouse with this party cup staple.