This Fall-Inspired Twist Brings Warm Flavor To Your Baklava

Even with traditional baklava, there are some variations, particularly when it comes to the nuts used for crunch and flavor. In Afghanistan and Turkey, baklava is often made with pistachios; in Greece, with walnuts; and in Cyprus, with walnuts and almonds. In some countries, the nuts are spiced with cinnamon and, in others, with cinnamon and cloves. Pecans tend to have a more buttery flavor with a lighter crunch than many other nuts, giving Kat Buckley's version of the dessert a softer, warmer tone than the traditional versions. She also adds a touch of nutmeg along with cinnamon in her nut mixture, giving it an autumnal feel.

People shy away from making baklava at home for several reasons. Phyllo dough can be difficult to work with. Although it is available ready-made and frozen, there is a proper way to freeze and defrost phyllo dough. Buckley offers some tips of her own. "Always make sure to cut your baklava before baking it, and when it comes to adding the syrup, stick to the 'hot-cold' principle," she says. "Either pour hot syrup over cooked and cooled baklava, or pour cold syrup over hot baklava." Making sure that one of the two is warm, while the other has cooled, will allow the baklava to absorb the syrup without it getting soggy.

Although baklava is traditionally enjoyed during holidays and festivals, people all around the world enjoy it at any time of the year. Still, Buckley's version might be best enjoyed just as the leaves are falling and pumpkins start appearing on stoops and porches.