How Leftover Paper Bags Can Help Your Kitchen Drawers Stay Super Organized
C'mon, admit it. You probably have at least half a dozen handled shopping bags in your closet "just in case." Well, the time has come to put them to good use in your kitchen. All you need are some bags of various sizes, a pair of scissors, and some tape or glue to turn the bottom of those bags into drawer organizers. There are no more excuses for that messy junk drawer.
There are many genius uses for paper bags around your home — turning them into drawer liners or placemats, for example — but you probably never thought the bag that recently carried home your new shoes, latest Sephora haul, last minute groceries from Trader Joe's, or even a gift from a friend would help you organize your kitchen tools, produce bin, or loose pantry items. There are plenty of how-to videos on YouTube and TikTok showcasing a variety of ways to accomplish the transformation. Some methods can be quite complicated and involve measuring, cutting, drawing, folding, and gluing, but it can be far simpler: Just fold the bottom of the bag at its usual fold, cut lengthwise slightly above the top of the bottom flap, and unfold. You now have a nice, usable storage bin.
How to make sturdy handled bins
There are several ways to make these storage bins sturdier. Again, starting with the simplest method: Cut slits at the four corners of the bin you created, place some double-stick tape on all four sides, then fold the sides onto themselves. Also, look for bags that have more heft to them — some have a piece of cardboard inserted into the bottom while others just have stiffer bottoms. If your bag doesn't, and you plan on using it with heavier items, you can always add a piece of cardboard to give the bin some strength.
Fancy some handles? Cut the top, handled portion of the bag lengthwise. Hold that piece against the short side of the box, cut it to fit each end, then simply slip a handle inside — glue or tape it down for a little security. If you don't mind having the handles on the long edge of the bin, you can cut the top half of the bag off and slip it over the bottom half. You not only have nice carrying handles, you also have a sturdier box. You can also repurpose the pretty ribbon or rope handles you often find threaded through gift bags: Unthread them, punch holes on the short sides of the bin you created from the bottom of the bag, and thread them back through the sides. Voilà! Pretty ribbon side handles. Just like repurposing your yogurt jars or an empty six-pack container, reusing paper shopping bags is both an economical and ecological storage solution for your kitchen. As a bonus, if you're using a bag from one of the fancier stores in town, you can showcase the logo in your cabinet.