How Leftover Paper Bags Can Help Your Kitchen Drawers Stay Super Organized

There are several ways to make these storage bins sturdier. Again, starting with the simplest method: Cut slits at the four corners of the bin you created, place some double-stick tape on all four sides, then fold the sides onto themselves. Also, look for bags that have more heft to them — some have a piece of cardboard inserted into the bottom while others just have stiffer bottoms. If your bag doesn't, and you plan on using it with heavier items, you can always add a piece of cardboard to give the bin some strength.

Fancy some handles? Cut the top, handled portion of the bag lengthwise. Hold that piece against the short side of the box, cut it to fit each end, then simply slip a handle inside — glue or tape it down for a little security. If you don't mind having the handles on the long edge of the bin, you can cut the top half of the bag off and slip it over the bottom half. You not only have nice carrying handles, you also have a sturdier box. You can also repurpose the pretty ribbon or rope handles you often find threaded through gift bags: Unthread them, punch holes on the short sides of the bin you created from the bottom of the bag, and thread them back through the sides. Voilà! Pretty ribbon side handles. Just like repurposing your yogurt jars or an empty six-pack container, reusing paper shopping bags is both an economical and ecological storage solution for your kitchen. As a bonus, if you're using a bag from one of the fancier stores in town, you can showcase the logo in your cabinet.