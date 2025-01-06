What Do The Letters 'DDH' Mean When It Comes To Beer?

Although commonly employed in the brewing industry, double dry hopping doesn't come with a precise definition. The name emerged to describe the technique of employing two rounds of dry-hopping, hence the double moniker. However, modern brewers have also found success in integrating the entire batch at once, or adding and then replacing hops; Every beer maker employs their own process. What's universal is the addition of a large hop volume, so expect a flavorful beer.

Unsurprisingly, the technique is most strongly interlinked with IPAs, especially of the hazy variety. All those hop particles tossed into the brew aren't filtered out, and are instead promoted for their aroma. Most often, DDH is employed while making New England IPAs, creating thick-textured beers which focus on the fruity notes of hops.

Nevertheless, brewers also craft more bitter West Coast IPAs with the method. And while pale ales are different from IPAs by way of a less hop-heavy palate, brewers even use DDH for this IPA-adjacent beer style, too. Such is the intriguing creative canvas of beer-making; The possibilities are wide-ranging. So try out all the offerings available, swinging by the best breweries in the U.S. to taste DDH done right.