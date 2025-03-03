The Ingredient In IPA Beer That May Make You Sleepy

For many, a bold and hoppy IPA (India pale ale) is a must, whether it's a winter version with rich, spicy hops or a summer sipper with bright, citrusy flavors. IPAs carry a trademark hoppy sharpness and double down on flavor as compared to their more balanced cousin. That hop-heavy character is one of the primary differences between a pale ale and an India pale ale. While almost all beers have hops, an abundance of hop flowers is the magic ingredient that truly makes a beer an IPA. They give the beer a heady, bitter flavor that can have undertones of pepper, fruit, or even pine, depending on the variety used in brewing. The more hops you add, the stronger-flavored the IPA.

And while some types of IPAs pack quite a punch with 10% alcohol by volume or more, alcohol content isn't the only reason you feel sleepy after you've had a pint or two. The hop plant has sedative qualities, so you're bound to relax as you make your way through your beer, meaning it's entirely possible hops are the reason your IPA has you feeling drowsy.