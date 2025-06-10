Jazz Up Regular White Sugar With A Zesty, Fragrant Addition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Plain white sugar gets the job done, but it doesn't exactly bring excitement to the table. If you've ever wanted to give your sugar a glow-up without diving into complicated infusions or extracts, there's one super simple way to do it: citrus zest. Just a few swipes of lemon, orange, or lime can totally transform your sugar from a background ingredient to a flavor enhancer.

The process couldn't be easier too. Simply grab your zester and use it properly (if you keep the sharp side facing up, you've been using your zester wrong), and mix the fresh citrus zest with your sugar. No cooking, no drying, no fuss. You can use a microplane (it's easy to find and can be multipurpose, like the Deiss PRO which doubles as a cheese grater) or the fine side of a box grater to remove just the top layer of citrus peel, without including the bitter white pith underneath. Just a few tablespoons of zest per cup of sugar does the job. Blend it in, stir (or shake if you're working with a jar), and let it rest for a few hours. The sugar will naturally draw out the fragrant oils in the zest, and you're also getting a bold scent on top of it all.

What's great is that you can totally customize this fun little concoction. Lemon zest, for example, adds some sharpness, while orange tastes warmer and lime gives that tangy kick! If you're really in the mood to experiment, try grapefruit zest as well. You can even mix and match to create your own signature blend.