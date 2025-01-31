How To Make Stuffed Cookies With Store-Bought Dough

Apex cookie monsters know a thing or two about turning a good batch of store-bought cookie dough into next-level cookies: Some chocolate frosting, maybe a little milk, and stuffing — mostly, stuffing. This isn't just any stuffing, mind you. It's sweet chunks of chocolate, a dollop or two of Nutella, a little bit of caramel, or possibly some marshmallow — heck, maybe both — all of which are shoved strategically into the middle of the cookie just waiting for you to bite into.

The basic strategy for building a stuffed cookie is pretty simple. You'll grab your favorite frozen cookie dough brand from the store plus enough ingredients to fill it with goodness. While the flavor possibilities might not be completely infinite, they're pretty close to that simply because there are so many different kinds of frozen cookies on the market.

You can't go wrong with a chewy chocolate chip cookie, of course. That's pretty much everyone's favorite. However, sugar cookies, red velvet Oreo, peanut butter, macadamia, and pecan turtle delight count among the flavors of cookie dough you'll find in the frozen food section. Any or all of those flavors would be a pretty epic plate of stuffed cookies.

Once you choose a dough (or doughs), stuffing the cookie is pretty easy. You'll roll the chilled cookie dough into balls and insert your flavor bomb of choice – like a chunk of peanut butter, for example – into the cookie's center. Drop the stuffed cookie bombs onto a baking sheet and bake as usual.