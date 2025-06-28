Dark Chocolate Vs One Cup Of Coffee: Which Has More Caffeine?

Caffeine, though typically understood to primarily come from things like sodas and coffee, exists both naturally and artificially. It not only comes from common household pantry items like coffee or tea, but it can also be derived from a range of at least 60 plant varietals. This begs the question, where else can you get your daily caffeine intake? You may have already considered how much caffeine is in English breakfast tea compared to coffee, but a surprising source you may not have thought of is chocolate.

When attempting to compare the two, it can be relatively fiddly, that's because there are a lot of competing elements that change the caffeine totals in a standard cup of coffee. Those being: roasting type (lighter roasts tend to have a higher caffeine content), the fineness of the grounds themselves (courser grounds tend to have less caffeine as there is less surface area for the water to steep from), and the technique used to brew the coffee itself, which can all dramatically change the caffeine output.

We've all had an "uh oh" moment when we opted for a cold brew in place of a standard flat white, not accounting for that added caffeine boost from extended brew time which becomes immediately obvious every time. As it turns out — coffee beats out dark chocolate on the caffeine front. However, high percentage cocoa bars may shock you, as their caffeine content often gets pretty close to that of your standard cup of joe. The average 3.5-ounce dark chocolate bar ranges between 43 milligrams up to 86 milligrams of caffeine, depending on percentage of cocoa content. That said, you could be getting close to an 8-ounce cup of coffee, which contains about 95 milligrams of caffeine on average, depending on your chocolate consumption habits.