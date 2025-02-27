Save Wilted Salad Greens From The Trash With One Hack

Even if it seems like restaurant salads taste better than at home, it doesn't mean you should avoid getting those greens. While shopping at the grocery store, it's good to stock up on tons of salad greens and other veggies with bold plans towards eating a more plant-forward diet. Sadly, that big tub of mixed salad will often sit too long and wilt in the refrigerator even with the best of intentions. Instead of shamefacedly tossing the whole lot in the trash, cook those wilted greens quickly and efficiently in the microwave instead.

Several days in the refrigerator is enough to sadden most vegetables, but salad greens seem to suffer the most. While they might not be crisp and bouncy enough for a fresh salad, they're still well-suited for cooking. Throw a couple of smashed garlic cloves into a microwave-safe bowl with a couple of tablespoons of olive oil, and heat for less than a minute until the garlic is soft. Then, toss your sad salad greens in the garlic oil and pop them back into the microwave for 30 more seconds or until tender. Add the cooked greens to your breakfast of scrambled eggs, use them in a classic pasta e fagioli, or eat them right out of the bowl. They're the perfect substitute in any recipe that normally calls for kale, chard, or even spinach.