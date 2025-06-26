The Clever Way To Give Mason Jars A Spout For Easy Pouring

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Invented in 1858 by John Landis Mason, the infamous Mason jar was originally solely a utilitarian object. Prior to its invention, canning was a dangerously imperfect method of food preservation, which was resolved by the unique lid design that made it easy to achieve an airtight seal. This ingenious invention became so successful and popular that, nearly 200 years later, we're still completely obsessed with it, using Mason jars for clever food prep hacks and chic decor as much as for their originally intended purpose.

Though interest in food preservation has revived as grocery prices soar throughout the United States, Pinterest and TikTok alike have taught us that these durable, aesthetically appealing jars are also perfect for storing other perishables, such as that homemade coffee creamer that tastes store-bought. The jar's thick, sturdy walls and tight-sealing lid will help keep items like this fresh for longer, even if they haven't been through the canning process. The only issue with this storage method is that the Mason jar's wide mouth makes it tough to pour liquids without them dribbling all over your counter.

The easiest way to resolve this issue is by taking advantage of the lid's design to retrofit a pourable spout. You can do this for free by cutting the screw top spout from a cardboard juice or milk carton and slipping it inside the Mason jar ring. This clever hack allows you to take advantage of the Mason jar's durability and preservative qualities while simultaneously preventing mess and waste, basically for free.