Give Your Morning Coffee A British Twist With This Noble Latte

Though the mythos behind coffee's origin is fascinating and murky, humans have valued it for centuries. In the last several decades, we've transformed this delightfully bitter beverage from a mere breakfast accompaniment to a versatile, customizable work of art — and, honestly, it's a vibe. From the classic black drip coffee to lavender macchiatos with cold foam, people love expressing themselves through espresso. If you're also a tea connoisseur, this trend allows you to combine your two loves so you don't have to choose between them.

Anyone who's ever tasted earl grey tea might think it's an odd choice to blend with coffee. Characterized by the floral, astringent flavor and aroma of bergamot (a fragrant fruit in the citrus family), earl grey tea wavers between delightfully refreshing and weirdly soapy. But if you balance the flavors just right, the soft earthiness of the black tea tames the bergamot just enough to give you something reminiscent of an upscale Arnold Palmer.

Mingled with a shot of espresso in a "dirty" earl grey latte or London fog, the tea and intense coffee flavors work double-time to soften bergamot's lemony acidity, allowing it to melt into the caffeinated beverages' warm notes. Further enhanced with a dash of sugar and steamed milk, the drink takes on the flavors of citrus-infused chocolate sans the cloying sweetness. If you don't have an espresso maker or just aren't a fan, you can also recreate this drink with regular coffee and a dollop of ordinary creamer, just note the overall flavor will be less bold.