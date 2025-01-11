Make A More Robust Tomato Sauce With Something You'd Usually Throw Away

Next time you head to the grocery store, don't just pick up a jar of tomato sauce for your pasta. While it's certainly an easy alternative if you're short on time, making your own tomato sauce is low effort, and it will almost always taste better than the store-bought kind. If you want to heighten your homemade sauce's flavor and are looking for more of a boost than you get from the addition of the usual basil or parsley, then you need to start incorporating fresh tomato leaves. If you've ever grown or picked fresh tomatoes, you will be familiar with the sharp pungent smell of the leaves.

Many people probably don't know that tomato leaves are even edible and tend just to throw them away, but they actually offer a surprisingly robust flavor to your classic tomato sauce. Tomato leaves are bright and herby, with a subtly grassy flavor due to the enzymes and aromatic oil in them. If you let them simmer in the sauce, they'll impart that herby, earthy flavor right into it, leaving the sauce with a more intense profile that you can't get from just basil (though it never hurts to add a little fresh basil, too). The flavor of the leaves is quite strong, so start with a small handful and work your way up from there.