Store-Bought Pizza Dough Is The Shortcut For Homemade Pita Bread

Have you thought about making pita bread at home? While it may sound like quite the task, a time-saving shortcut to soft, warm pita from your own skillet is right at the next grocery store, or perhaps even in your pantry. It's simply store-bought pizza dough. How does it work? Pizza dough is very similar to pita bread dough in that they both essentially contain the same basic ingredients: flour, water, yeast (or a similar leavening agent), salt, and a little oil. And if you don't have access to pizza dough in a pinch, Greek yogurt and self-rising flour are the two-ingredient pizza dough shortcut you might be missing out on.

To make your homemade pita bread, form a large dough ball and divide it into two, four, or even eight equal pieces (the size of a small apple). You want to tumble each piece into a smaller ball and let it rest for about 10 minutes. This will give the dough some time to relax, making it easier to work with.

Next, on a floured surface, grab your rolling pin and roll each piece of dough out to about ¼ inch thick. Grab a cast iron skillet if you have one, and be sure to get it hot. Place the flattened dough into the skillet, turn it over every 20 to 30 seconds, and watch it puff. That puff is how you get the amazing pocket that pita bread is known for.