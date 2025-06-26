Never Use These Kinds Of Lights Near Your Sink And Stove

At the end of the day, your kitchen is more than a dedicated eating space for you, your family, and roommates, it's also a workshop. Like any good workshop, proper lighting is a must to ensure you're able to visually see what you're creating and that you're doing it the right way. Whether it's washing dishes at your sink or cooking that perfect medium rare steak over the stove, lighting is a crucial factor.

That said, using glass globe lights near your sink and stove is not the brightest idea. Tyler Markham, content manager at Regina Andrew Detroit, previously told Chowhound when discussing kitchen lighting mistakes everyone makes that, "Be sure that you don't use glass-globe lighting near the sink or stove. Water and grease splatter will make these lights look poor, and you will have to clean them constantly." A tedious chore that many would like to avoid.

Moreover, lighting offers more than just aesthetics, making for a more functional and safer kitchen area. As another expert, Justin Cornforth, CEO of Ace Home Co, also told us, "Think of lighting as part of your workflow. Done right, it makes everything from dicing onions to midnight snack runs feel better and safer." That said, there are many options available on the market that can meet your lighting needs. For the best lighting, you're going to want fixtures that are aesthetically pleasing while providing ample light for your culinary workshop.