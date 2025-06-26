Never Use These Kinds Of Lights Near Your Sink And Stove
At the end of the day, your kitchen is more than a dedicated eating space for you, your family, and roommates, it's also a workshop. Like any good workshop, proper lighting is a must to ensure you're able to visually see what you're creating and that you're doing it the right way. Whether it's washing dishes at your sink or cooking that perfect medium rare steak over the stove, lighting is a crucial factor.
That said, using glass globe lights near your sink and stove is not the brightest idea. Tyler Markham, content manager at Regina Andrew Detroit, previously told Chowhound when discussing kitchen lighting mistakes everyone makes that, "Be sure that you don't use glass-globe lighting near the sink or stove. Water and grease splatter will make these lights look poor, and you will have to clean them constantly." A tedious chore that many would like to avoid.
Moreover, lighting offers more than just aesthetics, making for a more functional and safer kitchen area. As another expert, Justin Cornforth, CEO of Ace Home Co, also told us, "Think of lighting as part of your workflow. Done right, it makes everything from dicing onions to midnight snack runs feel better and safer." That said, there are many options available on the market that can meet your lighting needs. For the best lighting, you're going to want fixtures that are aesthetically pleasing while providing ample light for your culinary workshop.
Finding the right lighting for your sink and stove
It's no secret that a shadow casting over your work area can be quite annoying, and having bulbs that need to be cleaned on a regular basis can quickly get cumbersome. Fortunately, it's an easy fix, as Tyler Markham recommends that you simply need to replace the glass globe lights with bulbs that are either powder coated or which have a matte finish. Thanks to their finish, these types of bulbs do not need to be cleaned nearly as much.
When it comes to picking the best lighting fixtures for your new kitchen, there are many different approaches you can take, whether it's choosing bright task lights or opting for creative alternatives. Some stoves, for example, sit underneath kitchen cabinets, allowing for under cabinet lighting as an excellent choice. Additionally, some of these cabinets have an integrated cooker hood that provides light when in use. The light turns on with a switch, providing ample brightness while you're cooking dinner.
Now, if your sink is built into the kitchen island, a pendant light fixture could be ideal. You can adjust the height of the fixture to meet your lighting needs, and fix in the powder-coated or matte finished bulbs. You could even use Tiffany light covers over the bulbs to give your kitchen lighting a beautiful but practical vintage theme. Nevertheless, using the right fixture to light up your kitchen is vital and the aforementioned options should cover your lighting needs.