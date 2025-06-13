What Type Of Oil Does Culver's Use To Cook Its Food?

Culver's is one chain that uses canola oil (which is different from vegetable oil) in its kitchens, but it isn't the only fast food chain that does. McDonald's, for example, uses a canola oil blend (an infusion of non-hydrogenated rapeseed and sunflower oils) to cook everything from its famous fries to Chicken McNuggets. Burger King also relies on a blend of oils, including canola, corn, soy, and cottonseed. Finally, Wendy's uses a vegetable oil-based blend, which may contain other oils such as canola and corn.

Each brand might use a slightly different oil for its fryers, but Culver's is one of the few that uses pure canola oil instead of a blend. This gives them points for clarity, since you're not 100% sure what you're getting in blends. Plus, compared to options such as vegetable oil, canola oil contains more unsaturated, heart-healthy fats (Bobby Flay even chooses it over olive oil). This doesn't mean your butter burger and fries are healthy; it just means Culver's has a slight advantage over the competition. Still, keep in mind fast food chains use neutral oil since it doesn't change the flavor of the dish. Using any of these oils in a fryer usually comes to comparably crispy results. Choosing canola oil might come with a slight health advantage, but what matters most is that you know what you're getting at Culver's.