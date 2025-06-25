How Swedish Apple Pie Combines 2 Iconic Baked Goods Into One

Hearing the phrase "Swedish apple pie" probably conjures some pretty delightful images in your mind. Cinnamon-coated apples, a flaky crust, and intoxicating smells of warm butter. That's almost the right idea ... except this pie skips the crust. And it's not technically a pie, nor is it the same as the version we know stateside.

While the name in English can be a bit confusing when compared to the iconic American apple pie, there are similarities between this dessert and an actual pie. Instead of a crust, sliced apples are placed directly into a pie dish and then covered with a mixture made of flour, egg, sugar, and butter. When baked, the batter drips down slightly into the apple filling, creating a rich cookie-like texture with a slightly crisp, golden top.

There is a similar variation of this dessert made in Sweden called smulpaj, which translates to crumb pie. Instead of batter over the top, this version uses a mix of butter, sugar, oats, and chopped nuts, more closely resembling an apple crisp or crumble. Whichever variation you choose, know that this is intended to be a rustic dessert, so the topping does not need to turn out neat or pretty!