Ditch The Gatorade And Make This Simple 3-Ingredient Drink To Rehydrate Instead
Truth be told, you don't need to drink water exclusively to stay hydrated. Next to tea, juice, and the best and worst Liquid I.V. flavors, you have plenty of supplemental options to consider. Besides drinks like Gatorade, if you need a quick way to replenish lost electrolytes, specifically following an extensive workout, try making your own hydration drink. Believe it or not, the only ingredients you need to make an all-encompassing electrolyte-based beverage are coconut water, citrus juice, and salt.
Each of these ingredients plays a central role in comprising a functional drink that's both replenishing and delicious. Coconut water, citrus juice, and salt all contain various amounts of electrolytes or minerals that work to maintain the balance and functionality of cells in the human body. For starters, coconut water, which has a mildly sweet taste, contains magnesium, potassium, and calcium. Orange juice, for instance, has the same three electrolytes and also includes phosphorus. Though, it's important to keep in mind that each type of citrus fruit contains varying amounts of essential minerals. On the other hand, salt is rich in both sodium and chloride, which are often lost through extensive exercise and sweat.
To replenish your body in a snap, all you need to do is combine three parts coconut water with one part citrus juice and a pinch of salt. To upgrade this satisfying three-ingredient drink, use a variety of citrus fruits and consider including even more nutrient-dense ingredients.
How to make a variety of electrolyte-based drinks with coconut water, citrus juice, and salt
While filling a glass with these hydrating ingredients packs a flavorful punch, feel free to use various combinations for added intrigue. Besides using only one type of citrus juice, combine orange and grapefruit or use only lemon and lime. When paired with coconut water, you'll have a tangy, tropical-flavored drink. To change up your recipe even more, incorporate a few hydrating foods you should be eating (and drinking) to the mix.
Not only are melons 90% water, but they're full of antioxidants. For an entirely new flavor, blend a few chunks of watermelon with a decent amount of lime juice and then mix with coconut water. You can also add cucumber slices to a jar of coconut water, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and salt.
If you'd rather add another liquid-based ingredient, change up your selection of fruit juices. Cherry juice has both potassium and iron, while apple juice contains potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium. One factor to consider when incorporating other varieties of juice is the amount of sugar you end up consuming per glass. While juices like cherry and apple have bold, sweet flavors, they also contain significantly more sugar than citrus juice.
While you can certainly combine citrus juice with other varieties, you can also dilute a portion of your drink's coconut water with regular water. With the right blend of ingredients, you can make many delicious electrolyte-packed beverages.