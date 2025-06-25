Ditch The Gatorade And Make This Simple 3-Ingredient Drink To Rehydrate Instead

Truth be told, you don't need to drink water exclusively to stay hydrated. Next to tea, juice, and the best and worst Liquid I.V. flavors, you have plenty of supplemental options to consider. Besides drinks like Gatorade, if you need a quick way to replenish lost electrolytes, specifically following an extensive workout, try making your own hydration drink. Believe it or not, the only ingredients you need to make an all-encompassing electrolyte-based beverage are coconut water, citrus juice, and salt.

Each of these ingredients plays a central role in comprising a functional drink that's both replenishing and delicious. Coconut water, citrus juice, and salt all contain various amounts of electrolytes or minerals that work to maintain the balance and functionality of cells in the human body. For starters, coconut water, which has a mildly sweet taste, contains magnesium, potassium, and calcium. Orange juice, for instance, has the same three electrolytes and also includes phosphorus. Though, it's important to keep in mind that each type of citrus fruit contains varying amounts of essential minerals. On the other hand, salt is rich in both sodium and chloride, which are often lost through extensive exercise and sweat.

To replenish your body in a snap, all you need to do is combine three parts coconut water with one part citrus juice and a pinch of salt. To upgrade this satisfying three-ingredient drink, use a variety of citrus fruits and consider including even more nutrient-dense ingredients.