Wait, Does Cookie Dough Ice Cream Contain Raw Eggs?

You've likely heard you should never lick the spoon when baking cookies. This is due to the dough's two main ingredients: raw eggs and flour. When not cooked, both eggs and flour can potentially harbor diseases (including Salmonella), rendering them unsafe to eat raw. The flour risk means even egg-free raw dough can still be dangerous. While that's the case for homemade cookie dough, what does that mean for cookie dough ice cream?

Commercially made ice cream is safe to eat as long as the company producing it uses heat-treated products. The good news is many brands have said they don't put raw products in their cookie dough ice cream, including Ben & Jerry's, Häagen-Dazs, and Edy's. If you're unsure whether your favorite ice cream brand uses heat-treated products, check the ingredients list for labels or reach out to the brand to confirm the ingredients involved. If you want to make homemade cookie dough ice cream, purchase safe-to-eat raw cookie dough made with heat-treated ingredients rather than making your own.