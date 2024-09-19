Do You Really Need To Wash Your Bananas?

One banana, two banana, three banana, rinse! From grapes and strawberries to blueberries and apples, giving your fresh produce a good scrub is common practice for many home cooks — and for good reason. Fruits and vegetables can carry harmful bacteria and microbes that can cause food-borne illnesses. Plus, your fruit may also come with some built-up dirt and grime on its surface. But what about bananas? It may seem, based on the thick yellow peel, that this fruit wouldn't require washing. After all, the skin of bananas is removed prior to eating it.

Advertisement

However, you may want to rethink this and give your bananas a rinse. Though bananas are peeled (you'll want to save those peels by the way) prior to consumption, the grime on the peel can still contaminate the actual fruit during the peeling or cutting process, which can potentially lead to dangerous bacteria making its way into the part of the fruit that you eat. Not only this, but unwashed bananas can cause fruit flies to gather, and those annoying, flying critters are difficult to get rid of. These flies are often drawn to the yeast found on banana peels, along with the bacteria that is naturally present on the fruit.