The Cleveland Candy Store That Supplies The Largest Selection Of Candy In The US

Nostalgic for that one specific candy from your childhood you can never seem to find in stores anymore? Or desperate to try the absolute wackiest flavor of saltwater taffy? Either way, it would seem that your best move is to book the next flight to Cleveland, Ohio for a trip to the candy store with the largest selection of candy in the entire United States.

B.A. Sweetie Candy Company, formerly known as "Bag a Sweet Candy Company," was established in 1950 to supply sweets to grocery stores and convenience stores. It looks a little bit like a Costco warehouse, with 40,000 square feet of tall metal shelves holding boxes and boxes of retro, regional, new, old, spicy, sweet, and sour candy. The store typically has $4 million of inventory at any given time, and more than 5,500 items, so needless to say, you might be there for a while. If you want to go the classic self-serve route, you can grab a bag and piece together your own curated selection of lollipops and other smaller treats, while if you've got just one ultimate favorite, pick up a bulk package of, say, gummy bears (or gummy worms, or gummy fish, or whichever other gummy animals your heart desires). The best part? The location also includes a 36-hole mini golf game and an old-fashioned soda shoppe, making it easy to turn a quick trip in search of a sugar rush into a full mid-day adventure, simultaneously checking one of the biggest candy stores in the world off your bucket list.