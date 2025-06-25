Are Texas Roadhouse Rolls Dairy-Free?

Texas Roadhouse rolls are famous for a reason: Pillowy, buttery, and glazed with honey cinnamon sauce, there's something that just sets them apart from the crowd as the perfect appetizer or side. Unfortunately for the lactose-intolerant, the thing that makes them so good is their dairy content.

The chain restaurant's rolls are made with both milk and butter, meaning the base is a kind of enriched dough that draws on higher concentration of fats and dairy products to make it softer and richer than other breads. For anyone who doesn't eat dairy, that also means these rolls are not safe for consumption. But hey, at least you can be disappointed in solidarity — anyone who's gluten-free is also going to have to switch out their side for something different if they swing by the steak joint.