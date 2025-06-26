9 Best Swaps For Mayo In Your Next Egg Salad

The egg salad is a classic, versatile side dish that has become a staple of dinner tables around the world. Known for its creamy flavors and texture, egg salad makes the perfect accompaniment to a meal or filling which complements a variety of other ingredients. Traditionally, egg salad uses mayonnaise as the binding agent, but with home cooks looking for unique, healthier twists on their favorite egg salad, there is a growing interest globally in alternative ingredients.

Other binding agents can help accommodate dietary restrictions while enhancing the nutrition and flavors of the dish. As a popular dish, experts, nutritionists, and dietitians have continued to search for the best alternatives to mayonnaise, which still creates a creamy egg salad without compromising its taste or texture. From protein-packed yogurts to creamy avocados, here are the nine best swaps you can make for mayonnaise in your egg salad recommended by experts.