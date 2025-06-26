9 Best Swaps For Mayo In Your Next Egg Salad
The egg salad is a classic, versatile side dish that has become a staple of dinner tables around the world. Known for its creamy flavors and texture, egg salad makes the perfect accompaniment to a meal or filling which complements a variety of other ingredients. Traditionally, egg salad uses mayonnaise as the binding agent, but with home cooks looking for unique, healthier twists on their favorite egg salad, there is a growing interest globally in alternative ingredients.
Other binding agents can help accommodate dietary restrictions while enhancing the nutrition and flavors of the dish. As a popular dish, experts, nutritionists, and dietitians have continued to search for the best alternatives to mayonnaise, which still creates a creamy egg salad without compromising its taste or texture. From protein-packed yogurts to creamy avocados, here are the nine best swaps you can make for mayonnaise in your egg salad recommended by experts.
1. Plain Greek yogurt
When it comes to closely resembling the consistency and flavor of mayonnaise in egg salad, plain Greek yogurt is a fantastic choice. With a creamy, smooth texture, plain Greek yogurt, due to its higher fat content, effectively mimics the richness of mayonnaise. Mia Syn, registered dietitian, nutrition, food, and lifestyle expert most known for hosting Good Food Friday on ABC News 4 nutrition, praises Greek yogurt for its macronutrients and health benefits. "Some of the healthiest alternatives to mayonnaise include plain Greek yogurt, which is high in protein, lower in fat and calories, and contains probiotics that support gut health," says Syn. By using plain Greek yogurt in your egg salad, don't think you are sacrificing flavor for nutrition, as Syn also shared that plain Greek yogurt introduces tangier flavors and lighter mouthfeels to an egg salad compared to mayonnaise.
Lindsay Pleskot, registered dietitian and cookbook author, suggests using plain Greek yogurt with a higher milk fat percentage (she recommended 5%) for a creamier texture with less tang. Additionally, Pleskot suggested mixing a bit of olive oil with your Greek yogurt to help make it smoother, which also helps to balance acidity and prevent it from overpowering your egg salad.
2. Cottage cheese (blended)
Cottage cheese is a commonly overlooked but fabulous alternative binding agent to mayonnaise in egg salads. From a nutritional standpoint, cottage cheese is high in protein while being much lower in fat than mayonnaise. However, you might be wondering how it would be possible to use chunky cottage cheese while emulating the creaminess of an egg salad with mayonnaise. This is why experts like Lindsay Pleskot recommend using a blender or food processor to smoothen your cottage cheese and help it coat your egg salad. "Cottage cheese will need to be blended to give that smooth texture and binding property," Pleskot says.
While using a blender or food processor isn't essential for using cottage cheese as a replacement for mayonnaise, it is highly recommended if you are looking for a similar, smooth texture to a classic egg salad. Blending also helps your cottage cheese work more effectively as a binding agent so it can be mixed in with all of your other chosen salad ingredients. Its tangy flavor helps to balance the richness of the eggs, making it another easy swap for mayonnaise in egg salad.
3. Mashed avocado
While many people may be used to only topping their toast with mashed avocado, it should be no surprise that it can also be a great option for replacing mayonnaise in egg salad. Mashed avocado, according to Mia Syn, is beloved for containing heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, and potassium, making it one of the most nutritionally dense alternatives to mayonnaise on this list. Monounsaturated fats harbor many benefits, including that they help you to absorb fat-soluble vitamins more effectively. Additionally, Syn says mashed avocado enhances the flavors of your egg salad by adding a buttery, slightly earthy taste, richer textures, and a vibrant green hue.
If you're planning on trying to swap in mashed avocado with your next egg salad, keep in mind you will need to store it differently and use ripened avocados when preparing. Syn shared that because fresh ingredients like avocado oxidize quickly, it's best practice to store egg salad in an airtight container and add lemon juice to reduce browning. For even better results, you can choose to prepare your mashed avocado egg salad closer to when you will serve it. Minimizing the effects of oxidization, doing this will also preserve the rich green color of your mashed avocado egg salad, making it more visually appealing as the centerpiece of a meal.
4. Hummus
Another delicious and equally nutritious swap to consider making for your next egg salad is with hummus. In Mia Syn's experience with the Middle Eastern staple, she's found that Hummus adds a savory, nutty flavor and smooth texture that closely mimics traditional mayonnaise. Using hummus as a substitute for mayonnaise adds a globally inspired twist to your egg salad, but it also makes it more nutritious by adding plant-based protein and fiber to your salad.
The complex flavor profile of hummus is a result of the combination of tahini and chickpeas. As a binder, hummus works well with the chopped eggs of an egg salad and adds a slightly thicker texture to the dish. For individuals with dietary restrictions, hummus can be a fantastic alternative as it is both naturally vegan and dairy-free. For the best results, choose a smoother hummus to ensure it can effectively bind the ingredients in your salad.
5. Olive oil
As one of the most common binders used in cooking, it is no surprise to see olive oil makes it to this list of alternatives to mayonnaise in egg salad. While not ideal for a standalone binding agent in an egg salad, Lindsay Pleskot recommends mixing olive oil with another creamy alternative, such as Greek yogurt, to smoothen the mixture. Mia Syn also recommends adding small amounts of olive oil or water to reach your desired thickness. Then, finish by mixing ingredients in gradually to avoid a runny or overly thick mixture, which is perfect when using cottage cheese or hummus as your primary binding agent.
Olive oil is most effective when used to complement the flavors of another ingredient in your egg salad. "Yogurt is tangier, so I like to add a pinch of salt and even a splash of olive oil if not combined with mayo," Pleskot says. This prevents the yogurt from overpowering your egg salad while enhancing the dish. For the best effect, make sure to choose a high-quality extra virgin olive oil and add it gradually to prevent any unwanted greasiness in your salad.
6. Sour cream
If you're looking to make a change to your regular egg salad recipe and embrace diverse flavors from around the world, it might be worth starting by replacing the mayonnaise you would normally use with sour cream. Popularised by Hungarian egg salad, sour cream brings an authentic, traditional European flavor to a hard-boiled egg salad. With a higher fat content, sour cream creates a more indulgent texture and flavor than Greek yogurt. However, similar to other dairy alternatives to mayonnaise, sour cream is a fantastic binding agent with a subtle tanginess that is highly complementary to hard-boiled eggs.
Due to its rich flavor, make sure to have seasoning such as salt, herbs or oil on hand to help you balance the flavor of your sour cream egg salad. According to Lindsay Pleskot, the biggest mistake you can make with your egg salad is forgetting to taste as you go. "These swaps can shift the flavor balance, so don't be shy with salt, pepper, mustard, or herbs to bring everything together," says Pleskot. Regardless, sour cream is a great alternative for mayonnaise, adding plenty of rich flavors and a silky smooth texture to elevate your egg salad and incorporate international flavors.
7. Cream cheese
For another international twist on your egg salad, you can replace the mayonnaise with cream cheese to instead create a Polish egg salad. With a thicker texture than mayonnaise, cream cheese has a higher fat and caloric content than many other alternatives featured in this list. When preparing, it is recommended you soften the cream cheese to room temperature before mixing with other ingredients. This assists with the binding process while making it easier to mix and coat all the eggs sufficiently. If required, you can also consider thinning the mixture by adding a little bit of milk, water, or olive oil.
Like with many egg salad mayonnaise alternatives, it is likely that you will need to use seasoning to enhance the flavors of the cream cheese. One of the key secrets to making a perfect egg salad according to Mia Syn is balancing saltiness and acidity using ingredients like mustard, lemon juice, or herbs. Lindsay Pleskot agreed that a common mistake made by home cooks preparing egg salad is using too much of a substitute ingredient without adjusting the seasoning. As cream cheese has a more mild flavor compared to other alternatives, it is likely you will need to consider adding herbs, acidic ingredients like lemon juice, or spices to create an interesting flavor profile to complement your eggs.
8. Ingredient combination approach
If none of the previous alternatives quite suit the egg salad you're creating, it might be time to get adventurous. Lindsay Pleskot encourages experimentation as a great way to craft unique flavors and textures. "Try mixing and matching your mayo alternatives. A combo of avocado and Greek yogurt gives you the best of both worlds — creamy, tangy, and rich," she says. The buttery flavor of avocado balances the tang of Greek yogurt, which also mimics the smooth consistency of traditional mayo-based egg salad.
If you're not ready to ditch mayonnaise entirely, consider the combination approach. Pleskot explains, "It doesn't have to be either/or. I often like to combine one of these with a little bit of mayo for that classic flavor." She suggests using a 3:1 or 4:1 ratio — three to four parts of your alternative to one part mayo — when mixing with ingredients like yogurt or cottage cheese.
This method lets you enjoy the creamy familiarity of mayonnaise while boosting the nutritional profile of your dish. Blending it with options like mashed avocado or cottage cheese can be a great middle-ground for families with picky eaters or those easing into new flavors. Start small by testing different blends in mini-batches until you find your signature mix. You might just end up with a crowd-pleasing egg salad that becomes your go-to dish at your next gathering!