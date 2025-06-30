Does Rice-A-Roni Contain Pasta? Here's What's In The Box
Whether you need a quick meal or an easy side dish, Rice-A-Roni has remained a staple on store shelves for decades. The product has called itself Rice-A-Roni since its inception, with the name suggesting there is both rice and pasta in the box. In most cases, this is correct. Rice-A-Roni brings the texture of pasta and rice together, plus flavor from added seasonings.
According to the ingredients list of most varieties, the product contains both rice and vermicelli, the latter of which is a type of pasta that's a little more obscure than the common spaghetti or linguine. Vermicelli is a thin, long pasta shape that's similar to spaghetti, and vermicelli noodles cook in just a few minutes. There are some exceptions though, such as the Long Grain & Wild Rice recipe, which only contains rice. Other varieties can contain orzo instead of vermicelli, such as the Cheddar Broccoli and Mexican Style versions.
The brand also offers pasta-only varieties — appropriately called Pasta-Roni — which aren't all made with vermicelli. They involve numerous pasta types, including angel hair, shells, and fettuccine. While it's easy enough to buy Rice-A-Roni and prep it quickly, you can also make it at home.
Homemade Rice-A-Roni is easy
This packaged dinner does contain a lot of sodium: Just ⅓ cup of dried Chicken Rice-A-Roni contains 600 milligrams. If you're eating the dish as a full meal, you might want more than ⅓ cup. In this case, it makes more sense to make a homemade version. You control the seasonings, salt content, and the ratio of pasta and rice.
Just prepare rice and pasta (buy microwaveable rice for an even easier dish), then add in some seasoned broth. To control sodium content a little better, opt for no-salt-added broth and adjust the salt yourself. Bring in seasonings such as cayenne pepper, chili powder, or paprika for spice, or add fresh or dried herbs, such as basil, parsley, and oregano, for a herb-infused version. For a more nutritious boost, prep the homemade version with brown rice and whole wheat spaghetti.