Does Rice-A-Roni Contain Pasta? Here's What's In The Box

Whether you need a quick meal or an easy side dish, Rice-A-Roni has remained a staple on store shelves for decades. The product has called itself Rice-A-Roni since its inception, with the name suggesting there is both rice and pasta in the box. In most cases, this is correct. Rice-A-Roni brings the texture of pasta and rice together, plus flavor from added seasonings.

According to the ingredients list of most varieties, the product contains both rice and vermicelli, the latter of which is a type of pasta that's a little more obscure than the common spaghetti or linguine. Vermicelli is a thin, long pasta shape that's similar to spaghetti, and vermicelli noodles cook in just a few minutes. There are some exceptions though, such as the Long Grain & Wild Rice recipe, which only contains rice. Other varieties can contain orzo instead of vermicelli, such as the Cheddar Broccoli and Mexican Style versions.

The brand also offers pasta-only varieties — appropriately called Pasta-Roni — which aren't all made with vermicelli. They involve numerous pasta types, including angel hair, shells, and fettuccine. While it's easy enough to buy Rice-A-Roni and prep it quickly, you can also make it at home.