The Grilled Garnish To Try With Your Next Tequila Cocktail

Some garnishes, while technically optional, are virtually baked into a drink's recipe. The olives or a twist on the edge of a martini. A perfect margarita's salted rim. The veritable salad crowning a Bloody Mary. Though riffs occasionally bubble up, particularly with all the creative ingredients you can introduce to a Bloody Mary, those are the tried-and-true additions that just make each cocktail more of what it is. And, once you've had the classics the way they're meant to be, you can make all manner of adaptations for tasty breaks from the expected.

Grilled pineapple, for example, is a great match for tequila. The heart of the agave plant from which tequila is made has a natural sweetness that shines or simmers in the finished spirit. Pineapple obviously shares similar notes, and it acquires a nice bit of caramelization that enhances its candy qualities when grilled. Whether the agave's presence is shyly subtle or more pronounced, it brings out the grilled pineapple's flavors, and vice versa. Bars like Jimmy in New York City have been grilling pineapple for things like mojitos (different liquor, same principle) for years. And it's easy to recreate at home.