How To Give Boxed Cake Mix A Tropical Spin For Summer
Summer brings warm weather, beach days, and backyard cookouts, all of which are made even better with the flavors that remind us of the season. From hot dogs and corn on the cob to strawberries and watermelon, the flavors of summer make us happy and fill us with nostalgia. With so many great meals to eat throughout the summer, you've got to plan amazing desserts too, but who has the time to make something from scratch every time you've got a sweet craving? Luckily, that's where boxed cake comes in. Moreover, by giving it a sweet tropical spin and infusing it with coconut and pineapple flavors, you can take the average boxed cake and turn it into a summer spectacular.
Boxed cakes are a huge time saver, and there are plenty of unique ingredients you can whisk in to make boxed cake mixes taste homemade, like adding a shot of espresso or swapping the water for buttermilk. But for a summer-inspired burst of flavor, go tropical by adding coconut or pineapple flavored extract to the mix. Both flavors pair perfectly with a white or yellow cake mix, but coconut also works great with chocolate, creating a decadent flavor combination that would also be great with a Devil's food mix.
Experiment with ways to incorporate these fun flavors
You can take this tropical flavor boost a step further by using it to incorporate more texture into each bite of your cake. For example, consider adding shredded coconut, which is not the same as coconut flakes that tend to be more large and crunchy. You can also incorporate coconut into your frosting, either by adding half a teaspoon of extract to it or by sprinkling shredded coconut on top of the cake once it's frosted. The latter is much like the frosting of a German chocolate cake (which is actually only German in name, much like many internationally-themed foods that were invented in the U.S.). Toasting the shredded coconut will add extra crunch and a brilliant splash of color to your cake, all while also giving the bake a depth of flavor so each bite packs a punch.
Pineapple is as easy to work with as coconut when it comes to giving your summer cakes a fruity twist. You can add pineapple extract for a smooth flavor, or you can use canned pineapple to make the easiest dump cake of your life. This fix will not only give you a delicious tangy flavor and a surprise texture in each bite, but it will also keep your dump cake incredibly moist for a sweet summer treat. Take it a step further with a light sprinkling of brown sugar on top for an extra sweet and crunchy component to this already fantastic treat.