How To Turn Your Favorite Sandwich Into A Craveable Salad

If you're the type to pair your sandwich with a salad because you want more vegetables in your diet, hear this out: how about transforming the sandwich into a salad instead? You can up your veggie consumption without sacrificing any of the flavors that go into your favorite sandwiches. It's all a matter of tweaking every single ingredient into a more salad-ready form, and then taking one simple extra step to level up your salad game (hint: it involves chilling the salad dish first).

Take the Reuben, for example. Traditionally, it's made with rye bread, corned beef slices, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island or Russian dressing. You can chop the rye into croutons, slice the corned beef into strips, and shred the Swiss cheese to make your toppings. The vegetable base is where it gets tricky, but if you remember that sauerkraut is essentially pickled cabbage, you'll realize that plain shredded cabbage would actually work well when turning Reuben sandwich in a salad. Just blend in some caraway vinaigrette with the Russian dressing to preserve the tang; if you don't have vinaigrette handy, you can also create the easiest salad dressing with pickle juice instead.

When turning other sandwiches into salads, it helps to keep a few principles in mind. First, the vegetables in the sandwich are your salad's base; if the sandwich doesn't have any, go with veggies you might have added to it. Next, use the other fillings as toppings and prep them to be more bite-sized. Lastly, the carbs are optional; you don't have to use bread if you don't want to.