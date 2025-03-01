Are Expensive Dutch Ovens Really That Different From Cheaper Ones?
You've probably seen those beautiful, heavy-duty Dutch ovens. You know the ones, with the shiny exteriors? Maybe you've spotted the iconic pot while watching your favorite celebrity's home tour. They come in pretty pastels and bright primary colors and can expertly bake loaves of beautiful, crusty bread and perfectly cooked crispy roast chicken. Dutch ovens are an essential kitchen item, and they're available in a range of price points. By many accounts, the expensive models are worth the splurge, but they aren't your only quality option.
While brand-name status is definitely a factor, the pricier Dutch ovens are also particularly attractive because of their durability. Many of the higher-end brands coat their pots in porcelain enamel. This pretty finish protects your pot and holds heat well (but be careful preheating your enameled cast iron). Plus, the material makes it easy to wash and doesn't rust. Luckily, there are plenty of comparable budget-friendly iterations and affordable dupes on the market.
What to look for in a Dutch oven
What kind of Dutch oven you should purchase is partly contingent on personal preference. They're available in a variety of convenient sizes and an array of vibrant colors. The multi-purpose pot is typically made from either cast iron or enameled cast iron and is safe to use on the stovetop and in the oven. When shopping, keep cost, size, material, and maintenance in mind. Consider also what dimensions are best for your kitchen and how many people you plan to cook for – Dutch ovens can be as small as ⅓ quart and as large as 15.5 quarts.
Enameled cast iron Dutch ovens tend to run at a higher price point than those without the additional finish. They also require less upkeep than regular cast iron Dutch ovens. While the cast iron ovens are typically more affordable than the enameled variety, they are also more high-maintenance. They require the same careful cleaning and frequent seasoning as a classic cast iron skillet. Traditional cast iron Dutch ovens are also more susceptible to rust compared to the enameled equivalent.