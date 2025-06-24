There's One Delicious Alternative For Beef Birria You're Overlooking

Spicy, savory, and saturated in sauce, birria is a Mexican culinary icon that has expanded way beyond the borders of Jalisco, long thought to be its birthplace. Enjoyed as a stew or spooned into tacos, it is served all over the world in Mexican restaurants, food trucks, and fusion restaurants. (Have you tried bold and spicy birria ramen, yet?!). It's often made from beef cuts like chuck roast that cook until they fall apart into shreds with dried chiles and other peppers, herbs and spices, tomatoes, beef stock, and apple cider vinegar. However, there's a different kind of meat you can use as an alternative that's actually a throw-back to the original recipe: goat meat.

Goat is the OG birria meat, and one used by plenty of chefs and restaurateurs, like Rick Bayless, owner of Chicago restaurants Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Xoco, and mezcal haven Bar Sótano. He exclusively answered some questions for Chowhound about the dish, explaining: "In the classic kitchen, birria is made with goat, though cooks in many parts of Mexico make it with beef (or occasionally lamb)."

Traditional birria was created to use up goat meat, which was in abundance in the central-west Mexican state of Jalisco, and anywhere else Spanish conquistadors had been. The Spanish brought goats with them as a food source, but saw them as a lower-grade, undesirable meat. Locals figured out not only how to cook the plentiful protein but how to make it particularly delicious. Bayless is one of many chefs who've adapted birria, and he's got plenty of suggestions for acing it.