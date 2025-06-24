Bring Dull Copper Back To Life With The Jar Of Pickles Sitting In Your Pantry

Copper's color-changing act is all thanks to its unique reaction to heat, acid, humidity, and even oxygen. And it's copper's relationship with weak acids like vinegar that makes pickle juice a great candidate for creating a good shine. The vinegar in pickle juice contains a weak acetic acid solution, which chemically reacts when it comes into contact with copper, loosening the patina from the metal. The salt in pickle juice amplifies the strength of the acid in the vinegar a bit. It is also abrasive enough to provide some scrubbing power while you're cleaning.

Of course, if the pickle juice is on there too long, the chemical reaction will continue and eventually recreate the layer of patina. It could also turn the copper pink, a sign that zinc has been leached from the copper.

Pickle juice and a soft cloth are all you need to give your copper a good shine — and a little lemon juice if you want to speed up the process. Dip the cloth in the pickle juice (plus lemon, if you want) and then use it to buff all your copper. Be sure to rinse the copper thoroughly to help slow the inevitable oxidization process. If you want to slow oxidization and keep your copper shiny longer, use edible and natural sealants like beeswax, carnauba wax, or boiled linseed oil to create a barrier between the copper and the oxygen in the air.