Repurpose Your Kitchen Hutch To Streamline Your Morning Coffee Ritual

One of the most bittersweet parts of a hotel stay is the little in-room coffee station. On the one hand, the caffeine delivery system is right there for easy access, with everything grouped together for maximum convenience. On the other hand, it's rarely delicious. But you can apply the same principle — simply dedicating the DIY café space — to your superior products. Even more than a proper café, which has room for sprawl, tidy hotel room coffee is the vibe you want to approximate.

First, you'll obviously need your coffee making device, whether it's something manual like a Chemex, or one of the best drip coffee makers. This is your kitchen hutch coffee bar's centerpiece. The next most important part is — you guessed it! — the coffee. Being that it's a mistake to store coffee beans in the bag they came in, you can remove them to a prettier container that you already have around the house, preferably one that'll keep the light out. The same goes for ground coffee. A cute little sugar bowl also makes sense, if you use the stuff, as well as any other flavor enhancers like syrups or cinnamon. A darling matched set of cups and saucers sweetens the deal, but even your old novelty mugs can be cute if they're neatly presented. The whole arrangement will get you from bed to sip with style, and in practically no time.