No Matter How Delicious Red Lobster's Lobster Rolls Look, Always Avoid Ordering One

If you're headed to Red Lobster, you may well be tempted to order something with lobster in it. After all, that particular crustacean is mentioned right there in the name: It has to be something that the chain does really well, right? Not necessarily. If you order a lobster roll, prepare to be disappointed (and to pay handsomely for that privilege, too).

Before we unpack what exactly falls short with those rolls, there's one silver lining: The lobster roll isn't a regular menu item, so you won't have to worry about this particular temptation unless you visit the restaurant during its Lobsterfest promotion, usually during the first few months of the year. For Lobsterfest, the chain brings in a special menu that, as the name suggests, is lobster-centric, featuring items like lobster bisque, surf and turf, and those lobster rolls. Compared to other Lobsterfest dishes, the roll is pretty simple: It features a sweet Hawaiian roll with buttery lobster meat, plus fries on the side. With so few elements, you'd hope Red Lobster might make them shine with a focus on quality (particularly when it comes to the lobster as the dish's centerpiece) — but as plenty of Red Lobster customers discovered, that doesn't seem to be the case.

It's the quality of the lobster that seems to really drag this particular item down: It's been labeled tough and chewy, and online critics have hypothesized that it's not particularly fresh, a key tip for making a delectable lobster roll. Instead, Red Lobster's lobster is quite possibly frozen and imported from somewhere decidedly far from New England. Oh, and the lobster is dry to boot.