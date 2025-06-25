No Matter How Delicious Red Lobster's Lobster Rolls Look, Always Avoid Ordering One
If you're headed to Red Lobster, you may well be tempted to order something with lobster in it. After all, that particular crustacean is mentioned right there in the name: It has to be something that the chain does really well, right? Not necessarily. If you order a lobster roll, prepare to be disappointed (and to pay handsomely for that privilege, too).
Before we unpack what exactly falls short with those rolls, there's one silver lining: The lobster roll isn't a regular menu item, so you won't have to worry about this particular temptation unless you visit the restaurant during its Lobsterfest promotion, usually during the first few months of the year. For Lobsterfest, the chain brings in a special menu that, as the name suggests, is lobster-centric, featuring items like lobster bisque, surf and turf, and those lobster rolls. Compared to other Lobsterfest dishes, the roll is pretty simple: It features a sweet Hawaiian roll with buttery lobster meat, plus fries on the side. With so few elements, you'd hope Red Lobster might make them shine with a focus on quality (particularly when it comes to the lobster as the dish's centerpiece) — but as plenty of Red Lobster customers discovered, that doesn't seem to be the case.
It's the quality of the lobster that seems to really drag this particular item down: It's been labeled tough and chewy, and online critics have hypothesized that it's not particularly fresh, a key tip for making a delectable lobster roll. Instead, Red Lobster's lobster is quite possibly frozen and imported from somewhere decidedly far from New England. Oh, and the lobster is dry to boot.
It's also a bad deal
For the pleasure of this allegedly non-fresh lobster in bread, you'll also have to dig pretty deep into your wallet. During the most recent Lobsterfest (in 2025), that roll would cost you at least $30, although it seems prices may be higher at some restaurants; add in tax and tip and you could be approaching the $50 mark. Sure, nobody expects lobster dishes to be the cheapest menu item around, but it's been noted that you can get your hands on far better versions for comparable prices, even in notoriously expensive New York. On the upside, some reviewers do at least note that you get a decent portion of lobster.
Apparently, Red Lobster has never really excelled at lobster rolls. Even a decade ago, when it tried putting them on the menu, reviews were mediocre. (It's also worth noting that even the timing is off, with lobster rolls being considered a New England summer food, but Lobsterfest occurs in late winter.) If it's meant to be a New England-style roll, it misses the mark too, as it's made with a sweet Hawaiian bun instead of the typical baguette or hotdog bun, although some reviewers at least note that it's pleasantly buttery.
If you're still tempted to try Red Lobster's lobster roll for yourself, you'll probably have to wait until around February for Lobsterfest to roll around again — if the chain hasn't bankrupted itself by selling too much all-you-can-eat shrimp by that point, of course.