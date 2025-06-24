Negimaki Is Sushi For Steak Lovers

If Japanese food has a hold on your stomach, heart, and wallet, you're absolutely not alone. Whether you've studied all the top tips and are now a pro at eating sushi or you know what's not worth ordering at your local sushi restaurant, it can sometimes feel like Japanese cuisine can't get any better. However, if you're a lover of thin-cut beef, simple umami flavors, and get a dopamine hit whenever you glimpse perfectly rolled sushi, you might fall head over heels for a new favorite Japanese food.

Negimaki is the popular Japanese dish served with teriyaki sauce that needs to be on your radar. If you've come across wagyu beef, then you know Japanese beef has a reputation for being tasty (and expensive). Negimaki combines two words: "Negi," Japanese for scallion, and "maki," which means roll. In this dish, thinly sliced beef is rolled around scallions and fried or sautéed to crispy perfection. The beef is then served with a teriyaki glaze, which can also be used as a marinade. Through gastronomy or interior design, Japan teaches the world that, sometimes, less is more; beef negimaki is a testament to this. The simple savory dish works because it lets the flavors of the meat, scallions, and teriyaki sauce shine. Negimaki is often served on its own as an appetizer, or it can be made into a filling meal with steamed white rice.